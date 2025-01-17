Show Fullscreen

A 09-3X Tamping Express which Plasser & Theurer says is the first tamping machine in Germany to be approved under the Fourth Railway Package certification regime has entered service with Deutsche Gleisbau-Union. The manufacturer said tenders in Germany are increasingly focusing on high-performance technologies to optimally utilise short possessions, and the 09-3X offers a working speed of up to 2 200 m/h with three sleepers tamped at the same time.

Israel Railways is undertaking a pilot deployment of AI based turnout monitoring devices developed by Odysight.ai, which reports worldwide interest in the technology.

Alstom has launched the 12th edition of its Talent Energy programme in Spain. Aimed at students in their final year of bachelor’s or master’s degrees and recent graduates, it combines post-graduate scholarships at the University of Nebrija’s Productivity, Adaptive Management & Innovation postgraduate course with work placements at Alstom sites in Madrid and Barcelona. Selected candidates will start the programme from February 2025.

On January 14 Wabtec announced a definitive agreement to acquire Evident’s Inspection Technologies division, which provides non-destructive testing, remote visual inspection and analytical instruments for mission critical assets in various industries including rail. The indicative transaction value is US$1·8bn.

Alstom is investing HF600m in an 827 m2 logistics hall at its factory at Mátranovák in Hungary as the final element of the HF6bn Mátranovák 2030 development programme. This aims to increase production capacity by 40% by the end of 2025, making it Alstom’s most significant bogie frame manufacturing site in Europe.

Siemens Mobility has achieved 100% eligibility and 86% alignment in the EU Taxonomy which provides a comprehensive and transparent classification system to define sustainable economic activities. ’Our global technology portfolio effectively reduces CO 2 emissions, enabling us to create and offer sustainable mobility solutions for future generations today’, said CEO Michael Peter.

US litigation, business law and railway law firm SLS Group has opened a Florida office headed by Shannon Scott, who has more than two decades of experience in labour strategy, HR policy development, contract negotiation, compliance and mentoring.

AtkinsRéalis’s Transportation division for the UK and Ireland has appointed Emma Porter as Practice Director for Transport Advisory & Consultancy, leading a team providing specialist advice to a range of clients including Network Rail, rolling stock companies and local authorities. Alejandro Moreno has been appointed as Market Director for Rail & Transit, joining from Colas Rail where he held roles including Managing Director and Innovation/Digital Transformation lead.

Michal Marciszewski has been appointed CFO of the Polish branch of Siemens Mobility, succeeding Katarzyna Halwa who remains with Siemens.