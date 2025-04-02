Oradea tram-train plan firms up

ROMANIA: Tenders worth €250m are scheduled to be called in the coming weeks to build a 32 km tram-train network around Oradea, following announcement of procurement plans at the end of February. A fleet of 13 tram-trains would be procured for €110m, with design and construction of infrastructure costing €140m. The project would be supported by financing from the European Union.

Services would use the city’s existing tramway infrastructure as well as the cross-city railway which links Oradea Vest and Oradea Est via the main station. As part of the work, 4 km of the Oradea – Arad main line would be electrified. Branches to Cordău in the southeast and Cheresig in the southwest would be added by rebuilding and electrifying 25·2 km of disused railway. New sections totalling 1·8 km would link the existing tram and rail networks.

Delhi Metro trials urban freight service

INDIA: Express logistics company Blue Dart has started testing the use of the Delhi metro network to transport express parcels as an alternative to the heavily congested roads of the National Capital Region. The collaboration aims to improve efficiency, shorten delivery timelines and lower carbon emissions.

‘Some initial trials have been conducted on the Blue Line for a few days’, Delhi Metro Rail Corp reported on March 16, when it signed a memorandum of understanding with Blue Dart to expand the scheme. DMRC has been liaising with Madrid Metro, which launched its own pilot project for moving parcels in 2024.

AI project aims to boost tram crossing safety

UK: Cameras are to be installed at foot crossings on several tram networks and the footage analysed by AI tools to identify opportunities for safety improvements. Analysis of how crossings are actually used is being undertaken by the Light Rail Safety & Standards Board and technology supplier Starling Technologies.

‘The findings from this project will contribute to a broader discussion on non-motorised user safety, potentially shaping future policies and technologies to enhance light rail operations nationwide’, said the LRSSB’s Head of Engineering Safety & Innovation Craig O’Brien on March 24.

