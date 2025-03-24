Show Fullscreen

Ahead of the arrival of the TGV M, SNCF is working a smaller fleet harder. In 2014, the operator began a process of writing down the value of many of its older trains. The TGV fleet has been reduced from 450 trains to 360 in 11 years, but those 360 sets racked up almost 450 000 km in 2024. The mass adoption of double-deck trainsets and the higher capacity of the Ouigo fleet used on low-cost services means that the overall number of seats sold to the market has also grown, from 72 million seat-km in 2014 to 81 million last year. The average seating capacity of a TGV set is now 500.