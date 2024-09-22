Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: ‘Accelerating Rail Intelligence, Thriving with Digital’ will be the theme of Chinese telecoms group Huawei’s presence at this year’s show in Berlin.

The company will showcase how FRMCS technology, AI, cloud computing and IoT could provide innovative applications for the rail industry.

Digital security tool

A key focus will be Huawei’s FRMCS-compliant railway perimeter security tool which is being deployed by Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa across its suburban networks. Huawei claims that this is the first optical-visual detection application in rail.

The equipment enables full-process security detection by combining optical-visual linkage with an upper-layer integrated management platform to detect, report and acknowledge alerts.

Developed by Prasa to safeguard its operations, the equipment makes use of optical-visual linkage sensing, multi-technology integration and AI analysis to detect abnormal intrusions with high precision, generating alerts in real time.

LTE in Mexico

In Berlin, Huawei will also present the work it has done on the modernisation of Mexico City’s rubber-tyred metro Line 1, which is the busiest line in the capital. Modernisation of the line was completed by a Chinese-led consortium in October 2023; the work included resignalling with CBTC. To support this project, Huawei installed its 4G TDD LTE-based LTE-M train-to-ground wireless transfer tool; this carries data for train control, train dispatching, passenger information and CCTV.

The company says this was the first deployment of LTE technology to carry train-to-wayside data on an urban rail network in Mexico.