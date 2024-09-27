Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: Mersen is demonstrating a digital monitoring system designed to reduce the wear on metro trains third rail current collector shoes.

D-CCD monitors the current between the shoe and third rail, measuring the temperature rise in the current collector, the real time force applied on the rail and the level of vibrations.

This can support maintenace to reuce forces and provide an warning when a shoe needs to be replaced.

‘Our D-CCD can substantially improve availability and overall operating expenses’, according to Olivier Dosda, Design Office Manager at Mersen.