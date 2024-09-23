Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: Around 230 senior European decision makers and rail sector representatives travelled from Brussels to Berlin on a special train on September 23, organised by the Europe’s Rail joint undertaking to demonstrate the benefits of enhancing cross-border rail connectivity.

Operated by one of Deutsche Bahn’s latest ICE3neo trainsets, suitably named Europa/Europe, the train took 6½ h to travel between the two cities, with brief passenger stops in Aachen and Köln.

‘This train gives us the opportunity to travel to InnoTrans as a community’, explained Kristian Schmidt, Director of Land Transport at DG Move. Giorgio Travaini, Executive Director of Europe’s Rail, added that the train was ‘symbolising the connectivity of Europe, and an active contribution towards sustainable travel’. Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Mobility Georges Gilkinet commented that rail was ‘good for society, good for the environment and good for safety’, but emphasised that additional funding would be needed for infrastructure enhancements as well as supporting innovative cross-border services such as European Sleeper.

The guests were welcomed at Berlin Hbf by DB Chairman Dr Richard Lutz, amid comments that ‘today Brussels and Berlin have moved a little closer together’.

During the journey, Europe’s Rail organised a series of round-table discussions to address challenges and opportunities for cross-border rail, including the passenger perspective, the importance of digitalisation and the best ways of deploying research and innovation, notably around ERTMS, DAC and FRMCS. There was also a workshop looking at the increasing role of women in rail and public transport, moderated by UITP Secretary General Mohamed Mezghai.