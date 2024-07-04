Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: The integration of photorealistic computer-generated images created using the Unreal Engine into rail training simulators is to be showcased by Corys at InnoTrans 2024.

The company says this marks ’a significant advance that will make train driver training more attractive and effective’.

An advanced scene builder uses satellite images and real photographs of customer environments to produce high-fidelity simulations. The images contribute to a more immersive training experience that mirrors the real-world train routes drivers will encounter on the job.

Corys says the use of advanced technology makes training — and careers in rail — more attractive to potential new recruits at a time when many existing drivers are approaching retirement.

DB Cargo Nederland is the first rail operator to order Corys simulators equipped with the technology, opting for desk-style locomotive simulators with photorealistic coverage of lines in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. These are to be delivered by the end of 2024.