ESTONIA: The city of Tallinn and tram and bus operator Tallinna Linnatransport have signed a new operating agreement worth up to €1·4bn which includes ambitions to increase public transport’s market share from a third to a half and achieve close to zero CO 2 emissions.

More than €100m will be spend on new vehicles, infrastructure renewals and increasing average speeds. No new fossil fuel vehicles will be purchased, and all public transport will be climate neutral by 2035 at the latest.

There are also plans to open the public transport market to the private sector.

‘Our goal is to make public transport the preferred means of transport for city residents’, Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski said on November 1.

TLT management board member Kaido Padar said operations have increased by 32% to 36·8 million km/year this year, provided by a fleet of 660 buses, trolleybuses and trams. There is a goal to increase ridership from 380 000 to 500 000 passengers/day.