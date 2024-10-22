Show Fullscreen



DENMARK: København metro operating authority Metroselskabet has awarded a design studies contract for the future Line M5 to a consortium of Systra Denmark and Rambøll, with Gottlieb Paludan Architects.

Systra Denmark will oversee the development of preliminary designs for the transport system, operations control centre, and maintenance depot. The consortium will define the technical specifications for trains, infrastructure and related subsystems as well as providing strategic advice for future operations and maintenance.

‘We are delighted to be able to contribute to the M5 metro project’, said Per Lindholm Larsen, Director of Systra Denmark’s Railways Department, citing the company’s experience in the Grand Paris Express and Dubai metro projects.

Line M5 is planned to serve the new city district at Østhavnen, promoting modal shift to public transport and supporting environmental goals for the development.

The first phase would run southeast from København H main line station onto Amager before turning north into the harbour area and then west to Østerport — connecting at both ends with circular Line M3. Eight intermediate stations would include interchanges with lines M1 and M2, and a depot is planned on a branch across to the island of Prøvestenen.