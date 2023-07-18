INTERNATIONAL: Taking place on November 20-23 and organised by the Railway Gazette Group, Rail Broadcast Week will provide business-critical insights, real-world examples and thought-provoking discussions centred on the key trends shaping the rail industry globally.

Now in its third edition, Rail Broadcast Week comprises a series of live streamed content delivered throughout the week. The broadcasts will delve into a range of specific topics, with an emphasis on the digital future of rail and how technology is driving the evolution of the industry’s traditional engineering-led disciplines.

Among the themes for discussion will be predictive maintenance, the migration to 5G telecoms and FRMCS, cybersecurity, traction decarbonisation and future signalling.

Renowned experts and industry leaders from around the world will share their expertise during the discussions, giving the audience an unprecedented opportunity to actively engage with industry leaders and pose questions to a panel of experts.

‘We are delighted to once again host Rail Broadcast Week’, commented Nick Kingsley, Executive Editor of Railway Gazette International. ‘Amidst the current challenges facing the global rail sector, there still needs to be a focus on preparing for an increasingly digitalised future for our industry. Rail Broadcast Week provides an unprecedented opportunity to explore the opportunities and challenges facing the sector, and we believe that it will be a must-watch for rail professionals globally.’

Further announcements regarding the speakers and partners will be made in the coming weeks, as Railway Gazette Group assembles a range of specialists reflecting its position as the market-leading provider of independent and authoritative analysis and insight for the rail industry worldwide.

