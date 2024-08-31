Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: Singapore-based ST Engineering’s Urban Solutions business is to provide an enhanced version of its AGIL passenger information system for the 65 six-car electric multiple-units that Downer is to supply under the Queensland Train Manufacturing Programme.

‘In addition to strengthening our presence in Australia, this contract marks our largest international passenger information system win to date, showcasing our rail capabilities’, said Urban Solutions President Chew Men Leong on August 22.

Features will include passenger information and announcements, hearing loops, an automated real-time passenger counting system using video analytics, and an onboard mobile gateway transmitting data in real-time via secured 4G/5G mobile data and wi-fi networks.