Organisation: RSSB

Location: UK

Deadline: 21 November 2024

Overview

The Project Manager will manage the design, development and delivery of different types of railway related projects in order to achieve the project objectives within specified constraints. The projects to be managed are predominantly research health and safety projects with values of up to £500k.

The Projects Directorate works with matrix management, so there is the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects across the wider Directorate. To support the onboarding process, a “buddy” will be assigned, so that any new starter has someone to support them in addition to the line manager.

Responsibilities

Project Leadership

Delivery of wide range of research, health and safety projects with project budgets of between approx. £25k and £500k as delegated by the Programme Manager, in accordance with all relevant RSSB policies, processes and procedures.

Ensure that projects are delivered in accordance with all relevant RSSB policies, processes and procedures.

Establish project teams and influence and motivate members of the team to ensure that, through their individual efforts and through collaborative working with internal and external stakeholders, they contribute to project success in line with the project plan.

Project Definition, Planning and Control

Deliver projects throughout the lifecycle in line with RSSB processes, and:

Ensure that project requirements are clearly defined, agreed and communicated.

Prepare and maintain schedules, taking account of dependencies and resource requirements.

Prepare and present timely project documentation for budget authorisation and stage gates.

Identify and monitor project risks, opportunities and issues, taking account of lessons learned.

Ensure project outputs meet stakeholder requirements and are fit for purpose.

Monitor project progress against plan for agreed project performance indicators.

Manage the contracts and supplier relationships for externally delivered projects.

Manage internal and external stakeholders, taking account of their levels of influence and particular interests, to support the achievement of project objectives and the realisation of benefits, and secure an appropriate level of feedback to facilitate continuous improvement.

Support the Senior Project Manager, Programme Manager and Portfolio Head to continuously improve project processes and share best practice, through proactive participation in Projects Directorate initiatives.

Proactively manage project budgets and maintain accurate forecasts.

Qualifications

Essential:

A recognised project management qualification such as APM Project Fundamentals (PFQ) or equivalent experience.

Experience of managing the successful delivery of projects, with attention to detail and accuracy in all work.

Experience of effective stakeholder and supplier management, with effective presentation, facilitation and chairing skills for stakeholder meetings.

Competent in the use of Microsoft Project, Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

Communicate effectively and share thoughts and ideas through methods appropriate to the audience.

Adapt and respond effectively when embracing new opportunities, change and in navigating uncertainty.

Actively contribute as part of a team and work towards achieving team goals and outcomes.

Take responsibility and demonstrate accountability in completing tasks and achieving objectives, actively seeking to resolve problems and identify opportunities.

Committed to customer service and placing customer satisfaction at the heart of our success to ensure we deliver against our shared goals.

Can work collaboratively within an evolving industry, gaining stakeholder confidence through understanding their goals and motivations and demonstrating credibility as an expert.

Make timely, informed decisions taking account of the benefits and constraints involved.

Desirable:

Experience of managing research and health and safety projects.

Experience of working with Agile and Waterfall methodologies.