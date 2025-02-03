Organisation: RSSB

Location: London

Deadline: 16 February 2025



Overview

As a Senior Economist, you will be part of the standards delivery workstream. You will provide expert economic and analytical support to projects and support in setting up good practices on cost-benefit analysis within the Directorate.

One of RSSB’s functions is to develop railway standards on behalf of the railway industry in Great Britain. Standards are an agreed way of doing something. They support the railway to function as a whole system, help manage risks, open markets, and reduce costs as the industry does not have to keep reinventing the wheel.

The Standards Management, Policy and Strategy team leads three workstreams to support the development of railway standards.

The ‘standards management’ workstream looks after and implements the governance arrangements for developing standards and monitors compliance. It also develops, manages and seeks continuous improvement of internal policies, processes and procedures. The ‘standards delivery’ workstream leads on economic assessments and supports the development of business cases to change standards. It also provides technical expertise on regulatory policy to projects and cross-industry committees. The ‘policy and strategy’ workstream sets the strategic direction for the future development of standards. Its expertise in regulatory policy helps influence changes to legislation related to standards. It works closely with industry bodies like the Department for Transport (DfT) and the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

Responsibilities

Support the development of business cases to create or change railway standards with high-quality economic analysis to determine the value of standards to the industry and the cost of implementing them.

Provide expert economic and analytical support and advice and facilitate industry consensus at cross-industry groups and committees.

Support the development of economic assessments, best practice models and methodologies, including cost-benefit analysis. Also, provide this expert input to other directorates and the national research, development and innovation programme.

Maintain familiarity with best practices in decision analysis techniques, methodology and applications, particularly those used in transport, and identify opportunities for improved methodologies for application to rail standards and other RSSB work.

Prepare and present economic and analytical concepts to non-technical audiences in a way that engages, informs, and drives decision-making. Engage with stakeholders from across the industry, so RSSB’s outputs meet their needs, are of high quality, result in tangible benefits and are accepted by the industry.

Support the delivery of RSSB’s commercial work programme.

Collect, maintain and analyse data using mathematical and statistical methods.

Support the team in implementing the Rail Standards Strategy and delivering the RSSB’s Business Plan commitments to time, quality and budget.

Support the development and delivery of training on economic assessments and the use of tools, models and methodologies.

Qualifications

Essential:

A minimum of bachelor’s degree in a relavant subject or equivalent experience.

Able to assimilate complex and multiple sources of information to provide insights in the context of the railway system.

Experience using rail industry and wider forecasting and appraisal guidelines (TAG, PDFH, Green Book).

Experience writing and reviewing technical documents, demonstrating attention to detail.

Experience developing concepts into analysis tools and techniques.

Knowledge of, and ability to use the Microsoft Office 365 suite.

Communicate effectively and share thoughts and ideas through methods appropriate to the audience.

Adapt and respond effectively when embracing new opportunities, change and in navigating uncertainty.

Actively contribute as part of a team and work towards achieving team goals and outcomes.

Take responsibility and demonstrate accountability in completing tasks and achieving objectives, actively seeking to resolve problems and identify opportunities.

Committed to customer service and placing customer satisfaction at the heart of our success to ensure we deliver against our shared goals.

Can work collaboratively within an evolving industry, gaining stakeholder confidence through understanding their goals and motivations and demonstrating credibility as an expert.

Make timely, informed decisions taking account of the benefits and constraints involved