Organisation: RSSB

Location: London, United Kingdom

Deadline: 12 May 2025



Overview

One of RSSB’s functions is to develop railway standards on behalf of the railway industry in Great Britain. Standards are an agreed way of doing something. They support the railway to function as a whole system, help manage risks, open markets, and reduce costs as the industry does not have to keep reinventing the wheel.

The Standards Management, Policy and Strategy team leads three workstreams to support the development of railway standards. The ‘standards management’ workstream looks after and implements the governance arrangements for developing standards and monitors compliance. It also develops, manages and seeks continuous improvement of internal policies, processes and procedures. The ‘standards delivery’ workstream leads on economic assessments and supports the development of business cases to change standards. It also provides technical expertise on regulatory policy to projects and cross-industry committees. The ‘policy and strategy’ workstream sets the strategic direction for the future development of standards. Its expertise in regulatory policy helps influence changes to legislation related to standards. It works closely with industry bodies like the Department for Transport (DfT) and the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

As a Technical Standards Editor (known internally as Standards Manager), you will be part of the standards management workstream. You will be responsible for ensuring the accuracy and quality of written content from the Standards Directorate while supporting other workstream functions. You will collaborate closely with standards writers and other members to uphold the highest standards of professionalism in all written communications.

Responsibilities

Copyedit railway standards and other materials, ensuring content is clear, consistent, cohesive, and readable while adhering to RSSB’s house style, branding, and editorial guidelines. Maintain effective communication with technical authors when copyediting materials.

Proofread written material to ensure documents are ready to be published, providing the final quality check.

Stay up to date on language trends, grammar rules, and industry-specific terminology.

Support the management of RSSB’s content management tool (Component Content Management System - CCMS).

Support the development of training and support to others.

Support a consistent and effective use of the content management tool.

Support the transition to a digital transformation of standards and the development of a standards’ customer hub.

Provide support, coaching and feedback to others to improve their writing skills and knowledge of RSSB’s house style. Support the development and delivery of training to facilitate the adoption and consistent application of new or improved tools, processes or procedures.

Support the team in managing end-to-end governance procedures and continuous improvement activities.

Support the management of user acceptance testing of updated or new tools, processes or procedures.

Qualifications

Experience in copyediting and proofreading technical documentation, as well as strong attention to detail whilst working on tight deadlines.

Ability to interpret briefs and business requirements.

Proficient in Microsoft 365 suite and in using proofreading tools and software.

Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and work on multiple projects simultaneously.

Communicate effectively and share thoughts and ideas through methods appropriate to the audience.

Adapt and respond effectively when embracing new opportunities, change and in navigating uncertainty.

Actively contribute as part of a team and work towards achieving team goals and outcomes.

Take responsibility and demonstrate accountability in completing tasks and achieving objectives, actively seeking to resolve problems and identify opportunities.

Committed to customer service and placing customer satisfaction at the heart of our success to ensure we deliver against our shared goals.

Build effective professional relationships with stakeholders, understanding their unique goals and motivations, gaining credibility and effectively influencing to achieve desired outcomes.