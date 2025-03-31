Organisation: RSSB

Location: London, United Kingdom

Deadline: 10 April 2025



Overview

The Trainer is accountable for delivering the external training activities that RSSB offers to the railway industry in the UK and internationally. They will work with subject matter experts and lead on delivering relevant learning interventions to help deliver against one of the four RSSB Corporate Objectives: Business Growth.

The primary focus of this role is training facilitation/delivery. This role will require someone who is incredibly passionate about Learning and Development and is comfortable delivering training in face-to-face and remote settings 2-4 days a week. Travel will be required to deliver the training at client locations across the UK.

Responsibilities

Deliver a variety of highly interactive and engaging training interventions, including training sessions, webinars, and workshops, in both face-to-face and remote settings, while maintaining a high level of energy throughout the delivery.

Support course delegates to achieve their learning outcomes, while ensuring consistency in delivery.

Lead on deliveries, and work with subject matter experts to co-facilitate training delivery.

Develop positive relationships with internal and external stakeholders to identify current and future training needs and, work with subject matter experts to design effective training interventions.

Participate in the evaluation of the effectiveness and impact of training courses to build consistency, improve the quality of the courses and delegate experience.

Support training needs analysis and the development of training courses to enhance the training offer.

Maintain attendance and other training-related records using the learning management system

Work with the Head of Learning and Development to continuously improve the programmes and build a portfolio of new training courses.

Work as part of the training team in shaping e-learning and other training interventions.

Travel as required to deliver face-to-face training courses.

Qualifications

Essential:

Demonstrable related experience in the rail industry, or other safety-critical industry.

Must hold a relevant train-the-trainer qualification or other relevant experience.

Proven delivery experience in a traditional classroom, experiential, and new digital forms of training including excellent virtual delivery skills.

Able to present in front of a camera to a wide range of audiences.

An effective understanding of the training cycle, with experience in assessing competency requirements and developing training programmes to address business and individual needs.

A demonstrable understanding of effective adult teaching methodologies and tools.

Proficient in MS Office (PowerPoint is essential); e-learning software is an asset.

Presentation and public speaking skills with the ability to interact confidently and build relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Willingness to keep abreast of new techniques in learning and development and lead through change with an eye for detail and the ability to work independently and collaboratively.

Communicate effectively and share thoughts and ideas through methods appropriate to the audience.

Adapt and respond effectively when embracing new opportunities, change and navigating uncertainty.

Actively contribute as part of a team and work towards achieving team goals and outcomes.

Take responsibility and demonstrate accountability in completing tasks and achieving objectives, actively seeking to resolve problems and identify opportunities.

Committed to customer service and placing customer satisfaction at the heart of our success to ensure we deliver against our shared goals.

Can work collaboratively within an evolving industry, gaining stakeholder confidence through understanding their goals and motivations and demonstrating credibility as an expert.

Make timely, informed decisions taking account of the benefits and constraints involved.

Desirable:

Knowledge and understanding of Human Factors and Non-Technical Skills.

Experience in delivering leadership and management training.