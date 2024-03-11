Show Fullscreen

UK: Network Rail and Lambeth Council have unveiled ‘an ambitious long-term plan’ for the redevelopment of London Waterloo station and its surroundings. This sets out aspirations to make the station easier to navigate, reduce platform congestion and interchange times, and enable easier movement.

The proposals include:

a redesigned northern concourse, with a remodelled entrance;

a new 8 000 m 2 southern concourse below the tracks to improve passenger flow, with an east-west pedestrian link to make the station site more permeable;

a 'direct and intuitive' footbridge link to Waterloo East station;

enhanced walking and cycling routes;

‘multi-generational, inclusive and safe’ public spaces;

1 900 m 2 of new green space around the station;

of new green space around the station; relocating some bus and taxi stops to the southeastern side of the station to provide easier and more direct access;

new retail and leisure offers and employment opportunities.

London Waterloo is now the third busiest in the country with 57·8 million entries and exits last year. Network Rail and Lambeth Council worked in partnership with South Bank Employers’ Group, South Bank BID, We Are Waterloo and local developers HB Reavis, Bourne Capital, LCR and SB Royal Holdings to commission the vision document from a team led by Grimshaw Architects.

It is intended as a ‘live document and flexible framework’. The council is providing £1·5m for short-term work to begin delivery, and engagement with residents, businesses and stakeholders will be undertaken to develop detailed proposals.

‘It is imperative this station continues to evolve to ensure it is a world class transport hub and meets the needs of the millions of passengers that use the station each year, today and into the future’, said Network Rail Chair Peter Hendy on March 11.

‘This a significant but first step towards realising this ambition, and there is a great deal of work to do to progress this forward and find funding.’