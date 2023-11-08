Show Fullscreen

On October 15 Metrô de São Paulo began installation of platform screen doors at Penha-Lojas Besni station on metro Line 3 (Red). This forms part of a R$342·4m project launched in 2019 to install platform screen doors at 36 stations on metro lines 1 (Blue), 2 (Green) and 3.

In late October India’s Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs approved plans for a 4·4 km three-station elevated extension of the Pune metro Purple Line northwest from PCMC to Nigdi. The Rs9·1bn project is expected to be take 39 months from the start of construction.

On October 29 the first section of Mexico City‘s rubber-tyred Metro Line 1 reopened following modernisation works undertaken by CRRC Zhuzhou under a 19-year PPP concession awarded in December 2020. This allows four years for refurbishment followed by 15 years of operation to the end of 2039. The scope includes the installation of CBTC to replace life-expired signalling, comprehensive modernisation of the electromechanical systems, extensive track renewals and replacement of the drainage, as well as the supply of 29 nine-car trainsets.

On October 26 Hong Kong’s MTR Corp opened an additional entrance and exit at Tai Wai station to provide a direct route between the Tuen Ma Line and The Wai shopping mall above. MTR Corp ‘upholds the Rail plus Community development concept, which utilises railway as a backbone for building sustainable communities’, said Property & International Business Director David Tang, and the entrance would ‘strengthen the connectivity between station, topside development and the community.’

ST Engineering’s Urban Solutions business is to supply a total of 360 sets of its SIL3 certified AGIL full-height platform screen doors for the 15 underground, surface and elevated stations on Toronto‘s Ontario Line project. ’We are confident that this project will serve as a springboard to future opportunities in Canada and the USA’, said Chew Men Leong, President of Urban Solutions.

Hong Kong’s MTR Corp has enhanced its MTR·Care app with information on accessible station facilities, and has added real-time lift status information to the simplified trip planner which provides a user-friendly interface for passengers with special needs.

Moskva Metro reports that share of cashless payments in ticket offices, ticket vending machines, information terminals and at metro turnstiles has exceeded 88%.

Transport for Wales, Sika, Kruch Railway Innovations, Thales Ground Transportation Systems, Mott MacDonald and TMX Consult have joined British light rail industry group UKTram.

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority has been awarded $1·75m from the US Department of Transportation to set up transit-oriented development accelerator. MARTA plans to work with the Georgia Department of Transportation to explore ways to finance transport projects using the increases in property values which they bring, adding to its primary funding from sales tax, fares and federal sources.