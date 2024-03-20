Show Fullscreen

CRRC Nanjing Puzhen has shipped the first of 13 six-car GoA4 driverless monorail trains for Monterrey lines 4 and 6. It is expected to arrive during March.

Škoda Group delivered the first two of 10 bidirectional trams for operator DP Bratislava on March 12. These are being supplied for the metre-gauge network under a contract signed in December 2021. The order also includes 20 unidirectional trams, the first of which entered service in September, plus 50 trolleybuses.

Lyon transport authority Sytral Mobilités has selected RATP Dev as preferred bidder for a contract to operate metro, tram, Rhonexpress and funicular services, which are currently operated by Keolis. The decision is to be confirmed on March 28.

CAF has awarded GMV a contract to supply passenger information, public address, intercom and CCTV systems and associated management technology for the modernisation of 14 Athens metro Line 1 trainsets dating from 1983-85.

Tunnelling was completed on March 8 on the Poggiohreale – Capodichino section of the eastern extension of Napoli metro Line 1, which will ultimately create an orbital line between Centrale and Piscinola/Scampia.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is installing new padding and a ‘premium’ vinyl finish in place of cloth to make its LRV seats ‘sleeker, softer, and easier to clean’. DART said ’one of the biggest things we learned coming out of the pandemic was the need to have surfaces that are easy to clean and sanitise’.

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System board has approved a record $243·3m capital improvement programme budget for FY2025. Top funding allocations include $69·5m for rail infrastructure improvements and maintenance, and a further $21m towards the acquisition of 22 light rail vehicles.

Viktor Braginskyi resigned as head of the Kyiv metro on March 16 following an investigation into embezzlement. Head of Engineering Viktor Vyhivskyi has taken over on a temporary basis. Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko posted on Telegram that ‘you can’t look into everyone’s soul. But when you are lied to in the face, and rabbits are pulled out of the hat behind your back, it looks too bad. And not only in relation to me personally, but in relation to the people of Kyiv.’

Transport for London has been awarded two grants totalling more than £16m from the UK government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme. These will be used to install heat pumps, solar panels, LED lighting, improved glazing and wall insulation at six office buildings and at London Underground’s Neasden Depot and Finchley Central Signals Depot where ageing fossil fuelled heating systems will be replaced with low-carbon alternatives.