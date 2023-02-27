Alstom to replace Philadelphia trolley fleet

Welcome to Railway Gazette. This website uses cookies to improve your experience. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of these cookies. You can learn more about the cookies we use here.
2023-02-27
USA: The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority board has selected Alstom Transportation to replace its entire Philadelphia trolley fleet with modern vehicles meeting current accessibility standards.
