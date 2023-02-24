Metro Report International
South Commuter Railway construction contract awarded
PHILIPPINES: The Department of Transportation has awarded Acciona the South Commuter Railway project Lot 2 contract.
Warszawa plans three more metro lines by 2050
POLAND: Mayor of Warszawa Rafał Trzaskowski has presented a public transport master plan presented that envisages expanding the metro network from three lines totalling 41·5 km to five lines totalling 113 km by 2050.
Digital wayfinding to help visually impaired passengers use tram services
ISRAEL: The 114 CAF trams that are scheduled to begin entering service in Jerusalem later this year will be equipped with technology from digital wayfinding company Step-Hear which is designed to make it easier for blind and visually impaired people to travel.
Grand Paris Express trains combine ‘capacity, fluidity and comfort’
FRANCE: Alstom says ‘capacity, fluidity and comfort for passengers’ will be offered by the 37 automated metro trainsets that it is to supply for the future Grand Paris Express Line 18.
Temirtau tramway operations suspended
KAZAKHSTAN: Services have been suspended on the 11 km single-route tramway owned and operated by steelmaker ArcelorMittal in the city of Temirtau.
Transport for London selects office development partner
UK: Transport for London’s wholly owned commercial property company TTL Properties Ltd has selected Helical as its preferred investment partner for the development of ‘high-quality and sustainable’ office space above or close to Underground stations, starting with sites at Bank, Paddington and Southwark.
Mostaganem tramway opens
ALGERIA: The two-line tram network in the city of Mostaganem was opened by Minister of Transport Kamel Beldjoud and Wali of Mostaganem Aissa Boulahia on February 18.
MTR Corp orders Robel mobile maintenance train
CHINA: Hong Kong’s MTR Corp has awarded Robel Bahnbaumaschinen a contract to supply a ROMIS mobile maintenance train to increase worker safety and optimise the use of limited track possessions on the Tuen Ma and East Rail lines.
Tram operators share best practice on third-party disruption and communications
UK: Light rail operators are to discuss ways to address disruption caused by other road users, and an industry group has been formed to share best practice in customer communications.
Alstom unveils next-generation Nantes tram
FRANCE: The first of 61 Citadis X05 trams that Alstom is building for Nantes Métropole is unveiled at the supplier’s La Rochelle plant.
Integrated transport tool to cover six Spanish cities
SPAIN: Indra is to develop and implement an integrated mobility-as-a-service platform enabling people to plan and pay for public and private transport services including trains, buses, taxis, bicycles, car-sharing, parking and access to low-emission zones in València, Valladolid, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Gijón, Logroño and Fuenlabrada.
Accessibility works to unlock Chicago metro station
USA: Chicago Transit Authority has approved a $75·4m contract for FH Paschen SN Nielsen & Associates to undertake a major renovation of Racine station on the metro’s Blue Line.
Metro de Porto unveils CRRC Tangshan light rail vehicle
PORTUGAL: Metro do Porto has officially unveiled the first of 18 Class CT light rail vehicles ordered from CRRC Tangshan, ahead of the planned entry into service in May.
Badner Bahn LRVs enter service as more ordered
AUSTRIA: ‘Accessibility, air-conditioning and more seats than before are just a few of the major improvements’, said Wiener Lokalbahnen Managing Director Monika Unterholzner at a presentation of the Alstom light rail vehicles which are entering service on the Badner Bahn inter-urban light rail line. ‘The new vehicle fulfils our passengers’ ...
Ankeng light rail line opens in New Taipei
TAIWAN: Mayor of New Taipei Hou Yu-ih attended the official opening of the Ankeng light rail line on February 10. Celebrations included music, a plant market and the sale of sets of three bottles of commemorative beer representing the Ankeng, Danhai and Circular lines.
Beijing’s Changping Line extended
CHINA: A 9·7 km southern extension of Beijing’s Changping Linefrom Qinghe to Xitucheng opened on February 4, taking the north – south suburban metro line to 43 km.
Transport for London restarts renewable power procurement process
UK: Transport for London has restarted its efforts to set up a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement covering the long-term supply of renewable energy.
New York’s first walk-through Subway trains unveiled
USA: New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority unveiled the first walk-through R211 Subway trainset at Coney Island Yard in Brooklyn on February 3.