Light Rail & Tram

Bologna starts construction of its first modern tram line

By 2023-05-11T11:35:00

Bologna tramway start of construction

ITALY: Construction work has started for the 16·5 km Red Line tram route in Bologna, with events marking the occasion held at the site of the future depot in Borgo Panigale and the northern terminus at Michelino-Fiera.

