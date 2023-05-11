Bologna starts construction of its first modern tram line

Welcome to Railway Gazette. This website uses cookies to improve your experience. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of these cookies. You can learn more about the cookies we use here.
By Metro Report International2023-05-11T11:35:00
ITALY: Construction work has started for the 16·5 km Red Line tram route in Bologna, with events marking the occasion held at the site of the future depot in Borgo Panigale and the northern terminus at Michelino-Fiera.
Site powered by Webvision Cloud