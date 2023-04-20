Light Rail & Tram

Framework contract to grow Strasbourg tram fleet

By 2023-04-20T06:05:00

Tram Strasbourg Jeremmie Anne 2

FRANCE: City transport operator CTS and municipality Eurométropole de Strasbourg have awarded Alstom a framework contract to supply a minimum of 22 Citadis trams over eight years, the manufacturer announced on April 19.

