Light Rail & Tram

Minister pledges to build long-planned Trabzon tram line

By 2023-04-24T12:45:00

Trabzon tram plan

TURKEY: Long-standing plans for a light rail network in the northeastern port city of Trabzon are set to be implemented with current Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu announcing that the first line would be completed by the end of 2025.

