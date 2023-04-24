Minister pledges to build long-planned Trabzon tram line

Welcome to Railway Gazette. This website uses cookies to improve your experience. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of these cookies. You can learn more about the cookies we use here.
By Metro Report International2023-04-24T12:45:00
TURKEY: Long-standing plans for a light rail network in the northeastern port city of Trabzon are set to be implemented with current Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu announcing that the first line would be completed by the end of 2025.
