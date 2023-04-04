Environmental and employment focus in Grand Paris Express Line 17 contact

Welcome to Railway Gazette. This website uses cookies to improve your experience. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of these cookies. You can learn more about the cookies we use here.
By Metro Report International2023-04-04T12:34:00
FRANCE: Automated metro project promoter Société du Grand Paris has appointed a consortium of Colas Rail and Alstom to supply 10 km of track, rigid overhead catenary and lineside equipment for the second phase of the future Line 17.
