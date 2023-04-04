Metros

Environmental and employment focus in Grand Paris Express Line 17 contact

By 2023-04-04T12:34:00

Grand Paris Express train impression

FRANCE: Automated metro project promoter Société du Grand Paris has appointed a consortium of Colas Rail and Alstom to supply 10 km of track, rigid overhead catenary and lineside equipment for the second phase of the future Line 17.

