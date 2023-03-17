Putrajaya Line second phase opens in Kuala Lumpur

Welcome to Railway Gazette. This website uses cookies to improve your experience. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of these cookies. You can learn more about the cookies we use here.
By Metro Report International2023-03-17T09:51:00
MALAYSIA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim opened the second phase of Kuala Lumpur’s Putrajaya Line with a ceremony at the Serdang depot on March 16. Public services began at 15.00, with free travel until March 31.
