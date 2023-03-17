Metros

Putrajaya Line second phase opens in Kuala Lumpur

By 2023-03-17T09:51:00

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the opening of Kuala Lumpur's Putrajaya Line (2)

MALAYSIA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim opened the second phase of Kuala Lumpur’s Putrajaya Line with a ceremony at the Serdang depot on March 16. Public services began at 15.00, with free travel until March 31.

