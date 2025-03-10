Show Fullscreen

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority is developing plans for two further metro corridors serving north and west Singapore, as well as an extension of the Jurong Regional Line southeast to provide interchanges with two more lines.

A feasibility study for a new north-south line was proposed in the 2019 Land Transport Master Plan 2040. On March 5, the Ministry of Transport said the 30 km route had now been given the working name Seletar Line, and would connect Woodlands, Sembawang, Sengkang West, Serangoon North, Whampoa and Kallang to the Marina.

A second proposed route has also been unveiled, tentatively called the Tengah Line. This would run for approximately 17 km from the Jurong Region via Bukit Batok, Queensway and Bukit Merah to the Greater Southern Waterfront.

LTA sees scope for the Tengah and Seletar lines to be combined into a single route supporting redevelopment in the Greater Southern Waterfront area, where the Tanjong Pagar and Brani port terminals are due to be vacated by 2027.

If feasibility studies support the new lines, LTA expects to complete them in phases from the 2040s, serving more than 400 000 households.

The JRL’s proposed West Coast Extension would run beyond the southeast terminus at Pandan Reservoir which is due to open in 2028. The 1·9 km first phase would reach the interchange at West Coast on the future Cross Island Line, potentially by the late 2030s.

A second phase would continue the route a further 4 km southeast to Kent Ridge on the Circle Line by the early 2040s, instead of Haw Par Villa as originally planned.