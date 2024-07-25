Show Fullscreen

CANADA: The federal government has launched the Canada Public Transit Fund, a permanent programme which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said aims to transform the delivery of support for public transport by making C$30bn available over the first 10 years.

Funding is to be delivered across three streams.

There will be an average of C$2bn/year for Metro-Region Agreements, which will provide extensive funding to support partnerships between provinces and large urban areas. The highest amounts will go to the most ambitious partnerships, including those that can best demonstrate how investments in transport will help to build more homes.

There will be C$500m/year of Baseline Funding to provide predictable support to help communities of all sizes expand and upgrade existing transport systems.

There will also be C$500m/year of Targeted Funding provided on a project-by-project basis through periodic calls for applications. These will support key policy priorities including active transport, rural and remote transit, Indigenous communities and electrification.

To access the Canada Public Transit Fund, municipalities will need to eliminate mandatory minimum parking requirements within 800 m of a high-frequency transport route, allow high-density housing within 800 m of a high-frequency route and complete a housing needs assessment for all communities with a population greater than 30 000.

Announcing the fund on July 17, Trudeau said public transport shortens commute times, grows the economy and helps keep the air clean, and the programme would help more people live near transport, create well-paid jobs and make systems better for everyone.