POLAND: A 7·5 km southwestern extension of the SKM suburban service that links Gdańsk with Wejherowo via Gdynia has received environmental permit.

Branded as PKM Południe, the extension would run from Gdańsk Śródmieście to Kowale, serving six new stations in the growing southwestern neighbourhoods of Gdańsk.

Of the estimated 2·3bn złoty project cost, the Pomorskie voivodship and the city of Gdańsk are jointly providing 300m złoty and are seeking external funding to secure for the remaining 2bn złoty.

The Regional Directorate for Environmental Protection in Gdańsk issued provisional environmental certification in January for the civil works to build the railway, and this became binding on March 11.

The two administrations aim to obtain EU co-financing in the current financial period and thus complete the investment by 2030.

Two further extensions to this route are planned for the medium term. One 7 km link is planned to run southwards from Kowale to the Goszyn area, where the line would meet the abandoned railway that links Pruszcz Gdański and Stara Piła. This railway line would also be rehabilitated.

Another 7 km section is envisaged to run westwards from Kowale to Gdańsk Jasień, where there would be a junction with the Gdańsk Wrzeszcz – Gdańsk Osowa line.