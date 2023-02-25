Railway Gazette International

Tracing its heritage back to 1835 and read wherever there are railways, Railway Gazette International is a globally respected provider of business news and information about the technical, operation and commercial aspects of the rail industry.

The magazine is available in both print and digital versions, and extensive real-time news coverage is provided at railwaygazette.com and via social media feeds on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Regular e-mail newsletters provide a handy summary of the principal developments in different sectors each week, with a free weekly newsletter sent every Friday morning.