Railway Gazette International

Integrated transport passes announced in Hungary
HUNGARY: Integrated monthly bus and rail passes for travel within one of the 19 vármegyék (counties) or nationally are to be introduced from May 1, state railway group MÁV announced on February 18.
Ukraine launches railway decolonisation programme
UKRAINE: ‘A comprehensive programme of Ukrainisation, which does not just remove Soviet symbols and Russian names, but fundamentally changes Ukrainian railways’ has been announced by Oleksandr Kamyshin, CEO of national railway Ukrzaliznytsia.
Railway supply industry news round-up
This week’s news from the global railway supply chain.
Two Ukraine – Poland cross-border links reopen
UKRAINE: National railway Ukrzaliznytsia reopened two lines to the Polish border on February 17 after modernisation work.
Siemens Mobility awarded Metrolinx maintenance contract
CANADA: Greater Toronto area transport agency Metrolinx has awarded Siemens Mobility a contract to provide track, signal and right-of-way maintenance services for its West Region.
Digital freight train innovation project launched
FRANCE: The MONITOR project has been launched to support the development of digital freight trains by combining radio communication between wagons with brake and bogie monitoring sensors and automated brake testing. The aim is to reduce the risks of derailments and untimely brake applications and to reduce train preparation time.
Iarnród Éireann DMUs reliveried
IRELAND: Commercial vehicle graphics specialist Aura Brand Solutions has reliveried 17 Iarnród Éireann four-car CAF Class 29000 diesel multiple-units as part of their mid-life refurbishment.
USDOT seeks to enhance safety measures following Ohio derailment
USA: Federal Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has called for ‘a three-pronged push’ by regulators, industry and Congress to improve the safety of rail freight operations, following the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals at East Palestine, Ohio.
Railpool orders more Traxx locos
EUROPE: Leasing company Railpool has awarded Alstom a framework contract for the supply of up to 42 Traxx AC3 and Traxx DC3 locomotives with a firm order for 27, the two companies announced on February 21.
Škoda Group acquires ETCS software specialist The Signalling Company
BELGIUM: Škoda Group has bought a majority stake in train control technology specialist The Signalling Company.
Interim operating contract awarded pending battery train deployment
GERMANY: Incumbent DB Regio has been directly awarded an interim passenger train operating contract while battery trains and charging equipment are procured to replace diesel multiple-units on the routes.
Planning reduces cyclone damage to Auckland rail project
NEW ZEALAND: Extensive flood response planning at construction sites has enabled Auckland’s City Rail Link project to withstand Cyclone Gabrielle and the earlier Auckland Anniversary with minimal lasting impacts, project promoter CRL Ltd reports.
Trans-Namib route modernisation completed
NAMIBIA: A three-year project to renovate a 108 km section of the Trans-Namib main line between Walvis Bay and Arandis has been completed.
Madrid airport high speed rail link contract awarded
SPAIN: Infrastructure manager ADIF has awarded a consortium of Lantania and ASCH Infraestructuras y Servicios a €21·3m contract to undertake works for an 8·8 km long 1 435 mm gauge line which will enable high speed trains to access Barajas Airport in Madrid.
World rail freight news round-up
News from the world rail freight market.
Gilgandra – Coonamble upgrading funded
AUSTRALIA: The New South Wales state government has approved funding for improvements to the 96 km Gilgandra – Coonamble line north of Dubbo, as part of its A$400m Fixing Country Rail Program.
Vilnius Railway Node design tender announced
LITHUANIA: Infrastructure manager LTG Infra launched design procurement for Rail Baltica’s Vilnius Railway Node on February 13.
Stadler to supply Norwegian long distance trains making the journey an ‘experience in itself’
NORWAY: State-owned rolling stock company Norske Tog has selected Stadler as the winner of a contract to supply 17 long distance trainsets to be branded as Flirtnex, with options for 100 more.
Bayern operating contracts awarded
GERMANY: Incumbent Netinera’s Länderbahn subsidiary has won two contracts tendered by Bayern railway agency BEG for the operation of regional passenger services.
Railway supply industry news round-up
This week’s news from the global railway supply chain.