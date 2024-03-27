Show Fullscreen

UK: Essex to London commuter operator c2c has worked with mobile analysts Streetwave to produce a map of mobile coverage along its route.

Analysis of the four main mobile networks found that all provided a poorer experience during peak hours, when larger passenger numbers increase mobile network congestion.

‘Dependable digital connectivity is vital for our passengers and our project with Streetwave has given us an in-depth understanding of mobile coverage experience along our routes’, said Emma Callaghan, Head of Information Technology at c2c. ‘This data can now be used to ensure we work with the right partners to deliver more dependable train wi-fi solutions for our passengers.’