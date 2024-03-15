Show Fullscreen

UK: Leasing company Porterbrook is to supply GB Railfreight with 50 JNA-X box wagons for transporting bulk construction materials including ballast and stone.

To be built by Greenbrier, the wagons are expected to arrive in the third quarter of 2024. They are intended to replace older vehicles and will deliver an increase in capacity.

‘These will drive further growth of the business and allow us to deliver more materials to key construction projects across the country’, explained GB Railfreight Commercial Director Liam Day on March 14. ‘Each of these new box wagons can move up to 77 tonnes of bulk material, which means that one of our trains can take up to 129 HGVs off our congested roads, pushing Britain closer to net zero.’

Mark Wyborn, Head of Freight & Route Services at Porterbrook, said the deal ‘highlights our ongoing commitment to investing in rail freight for the long-term and to providing affordable, innovative and sustainable freight rolling stock to the UK’s railway’.