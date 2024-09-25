Show Fullscreen

UK: High speed line project promoter HS2 Ltd has selected six businesses to join its latest Innovation Accelerator programme.

The companies will have access to a 20-week programme of business support designed to help them develop their ideas to help streamline delivery of major infrastructure.

SMEs BuildPrompt, Document Crunch and Mortar will develop technologies to efficiently and accurately verify as-built assets to approved designs. They will also automate the currently manual process of document review and approval by harnessing machine learning to capture and interpret diverse unstructured datasets, including drawings and handwritten documents.

Madaster will develop technologies to enhance the circular economy during site decommissioning through creation of a ‘material passport’ that captures the potential value of reuse elsewhere.

Simalytica and Xinaps aim to speed up design by harnessing artificial intelligence to optimise design and automate design generation assessment.

Meanwhile, applications have opened for the next round of the Innovation Accelerator, which is looking at automating asset management, future-proofing operations and maximising site productivity. Applications can be submitted until October 6.