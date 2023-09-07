UK: Alex Robertson has been appointed as Chief Executive of watchdog body Transport Focus with effect from December 1.

He joins from the Pensions Ombudsman where he has been Chief Operating Officer since 2020.

Announcing the appointment on September 7, Transport Focus said there has been a ‘highly competitive’ recruitment process following the announcement that Anthony Smith would be stepping down as its Chief Executive at the end of 2023.

Robertson spent more than five years at Transport for London early in his career working in policy and public affairs, and after a brief spell in the voluntary sector moved to the Electoral Commission where he was Director of Communications and the Programme Director for the Scottish independence vote in 2014 and the EU referendum in 2016.

Prior to his current role, he was Executive Director for Strategy & Operations with the Parliamentary Health Service Ombudsman.