Show Fullscreen

HS2 Ltd has received Schedule 17 planning approval from Birmingham City Council for the Aston Church Road Overbridge, which will span the high speed line to connect Saltley, Washwood Heath and Nechells in northeast Birmingham. Local feedback inspired changes to the original design by Mott MacDonald and Systra to provide a wider walkway with space for cyclists and improved lighting taking into account the needs of bats.

In its response to the ORR draft determination on Network Rail’s Business Plans for Control Period 7 (2024-29), the Railway Industry Association has called for a credible long-term financial strategy for the railway, with a focus on growing revenues, rather than simply cutting costs in the short term. RIA has highlighted ‘a number of challenges facing the industry, including the need for a smooth transition of the work programme into CP7 and a smooth profile up to 2029.’ It also wants to see ORR placing clear expectations on Network Rail to promote the sustainability of the supply chain, and greater transparency ‘reflecting the difficult trade-offs that will need to be made’ in the light of projected inflation.

Show Fullscreen

On September 4 Matthew Moxon joined Northern in the new role of Head of Talent Acquisition, responsible for recruitment, employee value proposition, re-invigorating the early careers proposition and the overall candidate experience. He was previously part of the HR leadership team at Legal & General.

Hull Trains is to reintroduce catering for standard class passengers, with locally-sourced snacks and hot and cold drinks to be offered under a year-long trial which is to begin by the end of the year. This will involve the recruitment of nine on-board hosts and three service centre assistants.

Show Fullscreen

Eversholt Rail is providing funding to enable Primary Engineer to offer professional development and teaching resources for two teachers each at 10 schools in Huddersfield, with the aim of helping them run engaging STEM-based rail projects for their pupils. The teachers will be supported by 10 engineers from Eversholt Rail throughout the 2023-24 school year.

Show Fullscreen

TransPennine Express has appointed Anita Wright as Operations Development Manager, supporting the development of drivers, conductors and the train crew management team.

Show Fullscreen

Ryan Anderson from Ricardo Rail has been appointed as the Chair of the Railway Industry Association London & South Leadership Group, with Bryony Goldsmith of Arcadis as Vice-Chair.

Clear Quality Ltd has provided a Safeguarding & Mental Health in the Workplace workshop for rolling stock component, overhaul and repair company Belvoir Rail.

Show Fullscreen

Atkins has appointed Colette Carroll as Managing Director of its Transportation division for the UK & Europe. She joined Atkins in September 2022 as Strategic Rail Market Director with responsibility for its UK rail offering. As Managing Director of Transportation she will oversee rail, highways and local transport market activities, ranging from the delivery of major engineering projects to the provision of strategic consultancy services.

Show Fullscreen

Spencer Group has appointed Mike Halliday as Managing Director of its rail division. He joins the multi-disciplinary engineering specialist from Network Rail, where he was Route Delivery Director for the Eastern Region in York.