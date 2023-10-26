Show Fullscreen

ZF Services UK has overhauled 48 mobile maintenance train bogies for Network Rail. This included thorough inspection, disassembly, cleaning, the replacement of worn-out components and reassembly.

On October 19 the RMT union announced that it had secure another six-month mandate for strike action. More than 20 000 members were balloted across 14 rail companies, with all of them achieving a turnout of over 50% and votes for further strike action. Overall, 89·9% of members voted for more strike action, on a 63·6% turnout.

Network Rail has decided to purchase eight Long Welded Rail Trains to replace its current fleet which is reaching the end of its life, with options for up to three more. NR envisages that the rail delivery trainsets would incorporate the latest technology, apply modern safety practices and offer enhanced flexibility and efficiency, including bi-directional operation, simplified maintenance and an improved ability to recycle used rail.

Northern Trains has awarded Zonegreen a contract to maintain the Depot Personnel Protection System that it supplied for Hull’s Botanic Gardens depot.

Operator c2c has formed a Safety, Sustainability & Compliance department headed by Stuart Browning, who was previously Head of Safety & Environment. ‘The expanded remit of our Safety & Environment team to incorporate compliance forms part of our overall strategy by enhancing our underlying governance’, said Managing Director Rob Mullen. ‘We have additionally updated the term Environment to Sustainability to better reflect the wider responsibilities and value of the business.’

TransPennine Express has appointed the first apprentice within its sustainability team. The two-year scheme will lead to a level four qualification in Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability via LDN Apprenticeships Ltd. ‘The apprenticeship programme and its expansion into wider areas of TPE demonstrates that we are actively promoting long-term careers and not just jobs’, explained Head of Sustainability Nicola Martin.

Next year’s Rail Safety Week is to be held on June 24-30 2024.

Contactless pay as you go travel will be available at all c2c stations by the end of the year, the operator has announced. Contactless PAYG is already available at c2c stations in the London area as far east as Upminster and Grays.

Network Rail’s Southern Region has confirmed Lucy McAuliffe as its Route Director, Sussex, on a permanent basis. She had been appointed acting route director last December following two years as the region’s Stations & Security Director.

Govia Thameslink Railway has awarded SSE Energy Supply a £19m contract for the supply of electricity between October 2023 and March 2025, with options for three one-year extensions. The tender was conducted by Inspired Energy Solutions.

RAIB has made five recommendations in its report into an incident at South Wingfield, Derbyshire, on October 26 2022 which resulted in two trains occupying the same signal section. Two addressed to Bridgeway Consulting and Randstad Solutions seek to enhance the non-technical skills among staff, with specific emphasis on effective communication, safe decision making and safe behaviours when placed under time pressure. The third is for Network Rail to better manage the workload on lead signalling testers. The fourth is for NR to implement measures to better assure itself that testing by contractors is to the required standard, and the fifth is to provide testers with a means of recording the test steps when a signal’s aspects are tested. Learning points highlight the importance of signal maintenance testers following the required testing process; not placing testers under undue time pressure; communication between signallers and drivers when an incident occurs; testing signalling equipment after engineering work; and post-incident checks with all drivers involved in a signalling irregularity.