Steve Hopkinson has been appointed as Service Delivery Director at CrossCountry. He will join this spring from Network Rail, where he is Operations Director on the East Midlands Route.

HS2 Ltd has shortlisted Doppelmayr Cable Car UK and POMA for a contract to supply a cable-hauled automated peoplemover to connect the future Interchange station with Birmingham International station, the airport and the NEC, and maintain it for 25 years. Market engagement is underway for a separate design and build contract covering the APM infrastructure.

Greater Anglia has awarded Capel CS Ltd a contract to refurbish the life-expired canopy at Burnham-On-Crouch station. This will include replacement of its existing dagger boards with maintenance-free GRP in the original style, and provision of safe access for future maintenance of the canopy.

Third-party rail project delivery specialist SLC has obtained Great Place To Work certification for the fourth year in a row. ‘Since last year, we have introduced many new employee benefits to support employees, particularly with the cost of living crisis’, said director Sam Uren. ‘This includes benefits such as access to free financial coaching, access to an employee discount portal to help people save money shopping and access to backup care for working parents and carers.’

Network Rail has awarded Amey five lots across the Category B and C capital delivery frameworks for the North West and Central region: Central and West Coast South Routes, Low Voltage Plant and Signalling Power; Central and West Coast South Routes, Routes, Power & Distribution; North West Route, Power and Distribution; Regional, AC Switchgear; Central and West Coast South Routes, Power and Distribution.

British Steel is building a £10m rail stocking facility at its Scunthorpe site. The facility is scheduled to be completed this summer, and will hold around 25 000 tonnes of 108 m finished rail to support the supply of 56E1 and 60E2 section rails as and when required by Network Rail.

Mark Cutter has been appointed to chair Northern’s accessibility User Group. He has worked as an accessibility advisor for Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express, and was recently appointed as chair of the rail accessibility for the north multi-operator and Network Rail joint panel. ‘I have lived experience of physical disability, mental ill-health and neurodiversity and we will take a pan-disability approach to accessibility and inclusion’, he said. ’As a critical friend, I will work collaboratively to challenge Northern, and the wider industry, to think differently about the way we travel.’

TransPennine Express has launched a Neurodiversity Network Group, with 10 founding members who will share their experiences living with conditions such as ADHD, autism, obsessive compulsive disorder and dyslexia. TPE is currently a Level 2 Disability Confident Employer and provides Neurodiversity Training with The Brain Trust.