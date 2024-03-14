Show Fullscreen

The final section of track connecting Bicester and Bletchley on the East West Rail project was installed at Steeple Claydon on March 7. Passenger services are expected to start next year. The East West Rail Alliance of Network Rail, AtkinsRéalis, Laing O’Rourke and VolkerRail used a New Track Construction train to install 85% of the 66 km of track, with 1·4 km laid in a 10 h shift.

Show Fullscreen

Govia Thameslink Railway is to lease 30 stored Bombardier Transportation Class 379 EMUs from Porterbrook for use on Great Northern services under a directly-awarded contract worth £50m excluding VAT.

Show Fullscreen

Translink has appointed AtkinsRéalis and Babcock International Group to a framework covering signalling and telecoms design and construction management services for the Northern Ireland Railways network. The framework is worth £150m to £250m over five years, with the option to extend by 36 months.

Show Fullscreen

Grand Central is upgrading the wi-fi on its Class 180 Adelante DMUs in partnership with UR Group and EE.

Show Fullscreen

GWR, West Berkshire Council, Berkshire LEP, Network Rail and Grainger have completed a multi-million-pound redevelopment of Newbury station. This includes revamped passenger facilities, new ticket gates, a multi-storey car park, cycle hubs and improved pedestrian access, as well as the creation of three business growth units offering employment opportunities.

Show Fullscreen

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP has been re-elected as Chair of the Western Rail Link To Heathrow All Party Parliamentary Group.

Consultancy Systra has opened an office in Newcastle city centre, where staff will work on projects for local clients such as Tees Valley Combined Authority and Transport for the North East.

Show Fullscreen

Northern has appointed Nick Clarke as Head of Retail from April, replacing Jason Wade who was named regional director for the northeast last month. Clarke will be responsible for all elements of the ticket buying experience, and will head-up the revenue protection strategy. He joins from Arriva UK Trains where he was head of commercial.

Show Fullscreen

Transport for London has published a Green Infrastructure & Biodiversity Plan setting out in one place its existing targets, legal requirements and policy commitments, along with strategic actions it will take to deliver them.

Show Fullscreen

Commenting on Network Rail’s plans to modernise London Waterloo station, Karl Horton, Chief Data Officer at the Building Cost Information Service, said ‘these kinds of commercial decisions need to very carefully factor in the potential impact of inflation on any budget. This includes deciding who will own the inflation risk as well as building in relevant safeguards to manage the inflationary risk across the programme.

Transport for London’s interim Chief Operating Officer Glynn Barton is to leave at the end of May this year to become Chief Operations Officer of Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole Council. He will be succeeded by Claire Mann, currently Managing Director of South Western Railway, who joins Transport for London on April 3 for a handover period.