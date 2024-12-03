The global railway industry facilitates approximately 8bn journeys each year. With Disabled people accounting for 15% to 20% of this passenger base, International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3 serves as a powerful reminder to critically evaluate industry language to ensure equitable practices that extend far beyond a single day.

Looking at language specifically, the way we talk about Disability and the descriptors used has evolved significantly since the 1970s. The name of this awareness day itself is evolving, with many organisations choosing to adopt International Day of Disabled Persons as an identity-first alternative. There are three key recognised models of Disability — Social, Medical and Charity. At Transreport, we align to the social model which outlines Disability as a consequence of barriers in society.

As accessibility language continues to evolve, there are commonplace terms that arguably could be replaced with more inclusive language. This is especially true when we look at industry-specific terms.

For example, in the rail industry Persons with Reduced Mobility was once considered a progressive descriptor, yet now stands as a reminder of how industries must remain agile in their accessibility approach.

Coined in the late 1980s, PRM was an industry descriptor designed to standardise accessibility processes. While it remains a standard operational term in compliance and regulation, its limitations highlight the need for a shift towards more inclusive language and practices that recognise impairments beyond mobility.

While rail assistance has historically been framed through a Medical or Charity Model lens, focusing on impairment effects, significant strides have been made by the industry towards a more inclusive approach that focuses on reducing barriers. Terms like ‘accessible travel’ and ‘barrier-free’ reflect this industry shift, and broader societal change. Recognising the diverse access needs of passengers facilitates and motivates personalised assistance — and this begins with the language we use.

International Day of Disabled Persons is a call to action for global business and industry leaders to consider their use of language. Research shows that Disabled people feel current terminology actively undermines their sense of dignity and individuality. It is important to understand that language is not a passive tool; it is a powerful mechanism that shapes perceptions, attitudes and opportunities globally.

We also need to consider that language is inherently complex and that recognising cultural nuances is equally important because different countries, cultures, individuals and groups will all have unique perspectives on Disability, language and inclusion. In the railway industry and beyond, inclusive industry language requires a nuanced, globally aware and respectful approach.

According to WHO, approximately 1·3bn people identify as Disabled, representing a large and diverse community. Research reveals that 92% of Disabled passengers want to be recognised as individuals with unique needs and preferences — not as a homogeneous group. The continued use of outdated language can unknowingly reinforce Disability stereotypes, creating barriers and hindering progress. Rethinking the terminology plays an essential role in dismantling these barriers.

At Transreport, we are committed to co-creating inclusive approaches with global Disabled communities. We recognise the role language plays in this, collaborating closely with regional language experts and Disabled people’s organisations to ensure our technology is localised and our approach remains culturally and socially sensitive. Our Passenger Assistance facilitates personalised experiences that prioritise individual access needs, demonstrating how technology and language evolution intersect to redefine accessibility in the railway sector.

As we continue to collaborate closely with our rail partners, we invite the industry to embrace inclusive, empowering language that reflects our shared commitment to accessible travel. Together, we can dismantle systemic barriers and create a future where travel is globally accessible, safe and dignified for all.

Emma Partlow is Director of Consumer Engagement & Policy at Transreport, which supplies technology to streamline the provision of accessibility assistance at stations. She is recognised as one of the UK’s most influential Disabled people in Shaw’s Trust Disability Power 100.