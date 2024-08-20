Show Fullscreen

BRAZIL: Virtual reality is being used to help people with intellectual disabilities and autism spectrum disorder develop the skills to use public transport confidently and autonomously.

The Virtual Reality for Inclusion initiative is hosted at the headquarters of the Jô Clemente Institute in the Vila Clementino area of São Paulo, and builds on its existing classes and activities.

Participants can use visual and auditory tools to familiarise themselves with different routes and practice boarding and alighting.

The institute is working with the Interdisciplinary Centre for Interactive Technologies of the University of São Paulo and being supported by the Alstom Foundation.

‘The opening of this space is an important milestone in our mission to promote inclusion and mobility’, said Ana Caiasso, Alstom Director of Communications & Corporate Social Responsibility for Latin America, on August 8.