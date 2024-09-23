Show Fullscreen

UK: Transport for London is the latest customer to use D/Gauge’s Rift software for in-house structure gauging and track design activities.

TfL is a longstanding client of D/Gauge engineering and consultancy services, and is now also using the Cloud-based gauging platform which has been configured to suit its clearance standards, reporting outputs and vehicle models.

As well as configuration of existing Rift functionality, D/Gauge has developed a novel methodology for assessing the clearances of complex vehicles on highly transitional track geometry.

‘D/Gauge Rift continues to develop in strength, capability and in accuracy as we work closer with different manufacturers and stakeholders in the industry’, said Managing Director Colin Johnson. ‘This work with Transport for London has been novel in the introduction of market-leading engineering methodology that is unique for D/Gauge and the Rift software.’