Rail Business UK
Rail Business UK provides industry-focused professional coverage of the British rail industry, including the operations, infrastructure and supply sectors.
Sign up for the free Rail Business UK e-mail newsletter, bringing you the week's most important UK industry news at 08.30 every Thursday morning.
Rail Business UK is part of the long-established Railway Gazette Group, the leading provider of business news and information for the global railway industry, and reports with the same respected professionalism as the global news coverage from Railway Gazette International and Metro Report International.
Contact info
- Rail Business UK
TSSA members at train operators accept offer to end strikes
UK: Members of the TSSA trade union have voted to accept offers made by train operating companies in the long-running dispute over pay, job security and conditions.
- Rail Business UK
Excellence recognised at the 25th Rail Business Awards
UK: Launched soon after rail privatisation to recognise and celebrate achievements across every aspect of industry, the 25th anniversary of the Rail Business Awards was marked with a gala evening hosted by comedian Zoe Lyons at London’s Hilton on Park Lane on February 23.
- Rail Business UK
UK railway news round-up
This week’s round-up of business news from the UK railway industry.
- Rail Business UK
Rail needs to get out of a pickle, says Minister in Gherkin
UK: ‘The perception that passengers cannot rely on rail is too close to the truth’, Rail Minister Huw Merriman told representatives of the passenger industry.
- Rail Business UK
Ticket reform on the way
UK: The government is planning to announce details of plans for national rail ticket reform by May, Rail Business UK understands.
- Rail Business UK
I Came By Train aims to get more people to go by train
UK: Recommendations for ‘nudging’ travellers towards trains as a lower carbon option than cars or flying are set out in a report produced by Trainline and GlobeScan as part of the ticker retailer’s I Came By Train campaign to highlight the environmental benefits of rail.
- Rail Business UK
Network Rail announces Southern Integrated Delivery alliance contractors
UK: Network Rail has appointed four companies to the Southern Integrated Delivery alliance which will undertake an estimated £9bn of renewal works in its Southern Region during Control Period 7 (2024-29) and CP8 (2029-34).
- Rail Business UK
Custom concrete bearers produced for track renewal scheme
UK: Concrete sleeper manufacturer Cemex adapted its production process to provide Network Rail with a bearers of a ‘never-seen-before’ design for a ‘challenging’ track replacement project at Lewisham.
- Rail Business UK
National Centre for Accessible Transport launched
UK: The National Centre for Accessible Transport has been launched to undertake research into ways of ensuring that rail, road, air, sea and other modes are accessible to all.
- Rail Business UK
GWR buys Vivarail battery train assets to secure Greenford trial
UK: Great Western Railway has agreed contracts to buy Vivarail’s battery train related assets, saying this will secure the future of planned trials of the technology in London.
- Rail Business UK
Welfare vans to improve conditions for breakdown and recovery teams
UK: DB Cargo UK has taken delivery of a fleet of Ford and Iveco welfare vans fitted with toilet, catering and cleaning facilities for use by its breakdown and recovery teams.
- Rail Business UK
UK railway news round-up
This week’s round-up of business news from the UK railway industry.
- Rail Business UK
Arriva calls for open access summit
UK: Arriva has called for an ‘open access summit’ to enable the rail industry to ’collectively work through the barriers and agree practical steps for unleashing more of these innovative services, including through making best use of unused capacity on the network’.
- Rail Business UK
Rail Forum ‘adopts’ Rail Safety Week
UK: Not for profit trade association Rail Forum has ‘adopted’ the Rail Safety Week initiative, which this year will run from June 26 to July 2.
- Rail Business UK
Reliability headaches hinder Welsh train fleet renewal
UK: Transport for Wales updates Rail Business UK on progress with its rolling stock renewal programme.
- Rail Business UK
ScotRail to scrap Highland Explorer supplement
UK: ScotRail is to remove the £10 supplement for using its Highland Explorer diesel multiple-units from April 1, and the vehicles adapted to carry bicycles and sporting equipment will also be introduced on the Mallaig route.
- Rail Business UK
West Coast Main Line electro-diesels on test
UK: The first two of 13 Hitachi Class 805 electro-diesel trainsets ordered for Avanti West Coast services are undergoing testing on the West Coast Main Line ahead of entry into service later this year.
- Rail Business UK
Avanti West Coast submits revised recovery plan
UK: Inter-City West Coast operator Avanti West Coast has submitted a revised timetable production recovery plan to the Office of Rail & Road. The regulator had sought changes after the operator’s initial improvements had stalled with weekend timetables being finalised just a few days in advance.
- Rail Business UK
South Western Railway operating contract extended
UK: The Department for Transport has exercised an option to extend South Western Railway’s National Rail Contract for a further two years.
- Rail Business UK
Alstom opens national training academy in Derby
UK: Local Member of Parliament Dame Margaret Beckett opened Alstom’s £250 000 National Training Centre at its Litchurch Lane factory in Derby on February 7.