UK: Southeastern has completed the refurbishment of the 112 Class 375 Electrostar EMUs it leases from Eversholt Rail.

The EMUs were built by Bombardier/ADtranz in Derby and introduced by Connex South Eastern in 2001-05. The refresh covers installation of at-seat power sockets, including USB points, LED lighting and energy metering on 42 of the trains which did not previously have it fitted.

Two EMUs were upgraded each week, with a team of 10 based at Southeastern’s Ashford Train Maintenance Centre on a five shift turnaround.

‘This £10m investment in our trains help us to deliver better journeys on our mainline routes connecting London with Kent and East Sussex. We know how much our customers value being able to plug in or charge up their devices while on the move’, said Southeastern Engineering Director Mark Sutherland. ‘The new LED lighting and energy meters also help us with our energy efficiency and supports our drive to reduce costs wherever possible.’