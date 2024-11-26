UK: A Wheelset Intervention Support Tool which uses predictive AI to identify problems before they lead to damage and disruption is being trialled by the Rail Safety & Standards Board and freight operators.

The tool uses data from wheel impact load detectors and other sources to monitor the degradation of wheelsets so that action can be taken before problems occur.

RSSB said around 100 freight trains are removed from service each year for urgent wagon maintenance to reduce the risk of derailment or infrastructure damage.

The pilot scheme aims to gather feedback and refine the tool’s capabilities ahead of a full release next year.