UK: To meet Transport for London’s need to upgrade a lineside electrical switch box, UB Infrastructure devised a way to clad the existing building in aluminium panels which were fabricated off-site by ADS Laser Cutting and installed by Walker Construction.

The building had experienced water ingress and was in danger of a catastrophic failure.

‘To remove and replace the existing building would have involved lengthy design and planning approvals, whilst more traditional remediation processes would have carried risks due to the site’s proximity to the live rails’, said UBI Managing Director Charlie Davies. ’Both options would have incurred significant costs.

‘In comparison, our UBI Shell solution has been designed with sustainability, longevity of lifespan and ease of installation as paramount considerations. Consequently, it is also 85% cheaper.’

ADS Laser Production Director Stuart Rowan described the concept as ‘a game changer for UK rail infrastructure.’