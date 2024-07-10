Show Fullscreen

UK: Amadeus has integrated Trainline Partner Solutions’ global API into its Cytric corporate travel management platform, providing business travellers with improved access to content from British rail operators.

This includes mobile tickets, with future releases to include refunds, cancellations and split ticketing.

Amadeus said the agreement with Trainline’s B2B arm lays the groundwork for incorporating additional operators into Cytric.

‘This enhancement marks a significant step forward in our ambition to provide seamless and efficient access to a diverse range of rail carriers’, said Jorge Perez Alvarez, Director Partner Development at Amadeus, on July 8.