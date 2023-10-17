Show Fullscreen

UK: Contractor AmcoGiffen has signed an exclusive distributor agreement to use HyperTunnel’s robot underground construction technology in the UK rail sector.

This includes digital twins, robotics, 3D printing and digital underground surveying, supported by AI and VR. Applications could included the enhancement, repair, rehabilitation and monitoring of underground spaces, slopes and trackbed infrastructure, including stabilisation and water management.

‘Our products are commercially ready and in AmcoGiffen we have a partner that will allow us to get robots into the ground quickly and prove the HyperTunnel method in an unforgiving commercial and operational environment’, said HyperTunnel co-CEO Steve Jordan on October 10.

AmcoGiffen Operations Director Dave Thomas said ’we are convinced that the future of maintaining underground structures lies in robotics and automation. AmcoGiffen is equipped and ready to partner with HyperTunnel to pioneer its approaches in the UK rail sector while being fully aware of the challenges that may lie ahead for an early adopter of such exciting technology.

‘This exclusive contract represents a significant business opportunity for AmcoGiffen and reflects our long-term ambition to lead innovation in the UK rail sector.’