UK: Toronto-based software business investor Arcadea Group has acquired a majority stake in Raspberry Software, which specialises in mobile software for railway revenue protection and penalty fare appeals services.

Founders Andy Jeff, Peter Jarvis and Simon Hopper will remain in their leadership positions at Suffolk-based Raspberry.

‘This partnership with Arcadea is a strategic move to scale our operations and secure long-term stability’, Jarvis said on May 21. ‘Arcadea’s commitment to long-term growth, combined with their proven track record in empowering software companies, makes them the ideal partner for our next phase of expansion.’

Arcadea co-founder and Managing Director Paul Yancich said ‘the rail industry is unique in many ways, and Raspberry’s commitment to providing the solutions and services its customers want has served it incredibly well. We intend to honour that customer-centricity and the company’s customers can take comfort knowing the business has found a forever home.’