UK: Arriva Group has ordered nine electric-diesel-battery hybrid trains to replace its open access operator Grand Central’s entire fleet.

The five-car trainsets will be manufactured at Hitachi’s Newton Aycliffe factory for delivery in 2028 under a 10-year leasing arrangement financed by Angel Trains. The deal announced on March 3 is worth around £300m, including 10 years of maintenance.

Arriva said the trains would have 20% more seats than its existing Class 180 DMUs, along with more luggage storage, in-seat power and an electronic reservation system.

Tri-mode power

The battery technology is expected to cut emissions and fuel consumption by around 30%, with the trains entering and exiting stations in zero-emission mode to improve air quality and reduce noise in urban centres.

Arriva said the technology also unlocks a new advanced manufacturing opportunity for the Hitachi factory and wider supply chain.

The order follows a successful trial of the battery technology on a TransPennine Express train, and £17m of R&D investment by Hitachi.

‘Battery trains’ ability to deliver cheaper, greener, and more reliable journeys means we are unlocking a new advanced manufacturing opportunity for rail today’, said Jim Brewin, Hitachi Rail Chief Director of UK & Ireland.

Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander said ‘not only will this new battery technology deliver greener journeys for passengers, but it will also boost skills for the workforce and futureproof jobs here in Newton Aycliffe as we continue to deliver a railway fit for the 21st century.’

Track access

The order was confirmed following the Office of Rail & Road’s approval of extended track access rights for Grand Central’s existing Sunderland and Yorkshire services through to 2038.

Arriva welcomed the ‘swift decision-making’ by ORR and the backing of the Department for Transport and Network Rail. It has also submitted applications to run more trains to Bradford and introduce services to Cleethorpes, and has an option to buy more trains if these are approved.

‘This major investment underscores our commitment to the UK market’, said Amanda Furlong, Managing Director of Arriva UK Trains. ‘We are proud to connect under-served communities with regional and national centres, helping make sustainable train travel the easy choice. These best-in-class, greener trains will deliver more comfortable journeys and a step-change in capacity on our popular Grand Central services. We look forward to announcing further rolling stock orders, providing jobs and wider economic benefits, as and when our network grows.’