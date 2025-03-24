Show Fullscreen

UK: Arriva has announced plans to launch an open access passenger service between Cleethorpes, Grimsby, Doncaster and London.

On March 21 Arriva formally notified Network Rail that it was submitting an application to the Office of Rail & Road which a view to launching the service from December 2026.

If approved, there would be four return services per day. The Cleethorpes services would be coupled to existing Grand Central services between London King’s Cross and Doncaster, so no additional paths would be required on the East Coast Main Line.

‘Arriva wants to make travelling by train as accessible as possible, and this proposal will offer a much-needed direct connection between major Lincolnshire towns and the capital, providing significant connectivity benefits for communities and businesses and driving long-term economic growth for the region’, said Amanda Furlong, Interim Managing Director of Arriva’s UK Trains division.

Cleethorpes has not had a direct London service for over 30 years. LNER ran a test train in 2023 with a view to potentially extending a London – Lincoln service to the seaside town, but to date the service has not been confirmed.

Commenting on Arriva’s announcement, Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes MP Melanie Onn said ‘a direct rail service between Cleethorpes and London would significantly boost our local economy. It has been an ongoing project for many years to try and re-establish the direct service and one that is backed by business, local leaders, and the community as a whole. This isn’t just about attracting future investment into our town, it’s about addressing missed economic and social opportunities due to current poor connectivity.’