UK: Arriva Group has announced plans to launch an open access passenger service between Newcastle and Brighton via Birmingham and London Gatwick Airport.

There would be five trains per day calling at Newcastle, Durham, Darlington, Northallerton, York, Doncaster, Sheffield, Derby, Burton-on-Trent, Birmingham New Street, Warwick Parkway, Banbury, Oxford, Reading, Wokingham, Guildford, Redhill, London Gatwick, Haywards Heath and Brighton.

The services would be provided by Arriva’s existing London to Yorkshire and Sunderland open access operator Grand Central.

On April 25 Arriva formally notified Network Rail of its application to industry regulator the Office of Rail & Road.

Arriva hopes that the services could be introduced from December 2026.

Paul Hutchings, Managing Director of Arriva UK Trains’ Rail Services, said ’we are committed to connecting communities and enabling more people to travel in ways that are convenient and sustainable. We’re very pleased to be submitting this application for the first direct service between Newcastle and Brighton, opening up new travel opportunities and making better use of available network capacity, all while building on Grand Central’s proud history of connecting traditionally underserved communities.’